MAN DIES IN SINGLE-VEHICLE WRECK ON TRACY GROVE ROAD Authorities have identified the driver of a wreck Monday morning oin Tracy Grove Road as James Owen, 33, of Hendersonville. Owen was wearing a seatbelt, the Highway Patrol said. No other cars were involved and Owen was alone in the vehicle. State...

NC HIGHWAY PATROL & "INTERNATIONAL ROAD CHECK" IS THIS WEEK LOOK FOR A LOT OF ACTIVITY AT THE WEIGH STATION ON I-26 The State Highway Patrol has announced its participation in an International Road Check enforcement program, combining efforts with approximately 10,000 Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA)...

THIS YEAR'S APPLE FESTIVAL WILL CARRY A NEW LOGO NC APPLE FESTIVAL DIRECTOR ANNOUNCES NEW FESTIVAL LOGO FOR 2017 Festival Executive Director David Nicholson announed this week that, "We are pleased to present our logo for the 71st North Carolina Apple Festival." "This year's logo was designed by...

A PUBLIC "CELEBRATION OF LIFE" SET FOR 4-6PM TUESDAY AT THE CEDARS---FOR DR. WILLIAM A. "DOC" LAMPLEY THE PUBLIC IS INVITED A PHYSICIAN WHO CARED FOR PATIENTS IN THE HENDERSONVILLE AREA FOR WELL OVER A THIRD OF A CENTURY, DR. WILLIAM LAMPLEY, HAS DIED. A SPOKESMAN FOR THOMAS SHEPHERD AND SON FUNERAL DIRECTOR CONFIRMED FOR WHKP NEWS THAT THEY ARE...

