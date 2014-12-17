Bulletin Board

Thursday, May 18th - The Henderson County Board of Educaion & Henderson County Retired School Personnel will hold the Annual Spring Banquet honorig Retiring School Personnel at First Baptist Church at 5:30 pm.

Sunday, May 21st - A Ceremony of Remembrance for Henderson County Public Service employees who passed away during the 2016-2017 school year will be held on Sunday, May 21st at 3 pm in the Chapel of First Baprist Church. All family and friends are invited to attend.

Saturday & Sunday, June 3rd & 4th - The WNC AIR MUSEUM WILL HAVE AN OPEN HOUSE from 10 am til 5 pm...WITH AIRPLANE RIDES, ANTIQUE CAR AND MOTORCYCLE SHOW, CONCESSIONS, SOUVENIRS -- AND KIDS CAN RIDE THE ORNITHOPTER ! FREE PARKING AND ADMISSION....iT'S ALL LOCATED AT THE HENDERSONVILLE,N. C. AIRPORT, 1232 SHEPHERD STREET....GO 2 MILES EAST OF HENDEROSNVILLE OFF US 176....FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 828-606-1252. IT'S JUST PLANE FUN....AIR FAIR AND FLY-IN !