DECEMBER 21 IS THE FIRST DAY OF WINTER---THE WINTER SOLSTICE OCCURRED IN HENDERSONVILLE THIS MORNING AT 5:44 AM

In 2016, the winter solstice date is December 21. This is the astronomical start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. Enjoy our solstice facts, folklore, and more!

WINTER SOLSTICE DATES

Winter solstice is the day with the fewest hours of sunlight during the whole year. In the Northern Hemisphere, it always occurs around December 21 or 22. (In the Southern Hemisphere, it is around June 20 or 21.)

In 2016, the winter solstice begins at:

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 10:44 UTC

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 5:44 am EST

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 4:44 am CST

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 3:44 am MST

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 2:44 am PST

WHAT IS THE WINTER SOLSTICE?

The word solstice comes from the Latin words for “sun” and “to stand still.” In the Northern Hemisphere, as summer advances to winter, the points on the horizon where the Sun rises and sets advance southward each day; the high point in the Sun’s daily path across the sky, which occurs at local noon, also moves southward each day.

At the winter solstice, the Sun’s path has reached its southernmost position. The next day, the path will advance northward. However, a few days before and after the winter solstice, the change is so slight that the Sun’s path seems to stay the same, or stand still. The Sun is directly overhead at “high-noon” on Winter Solstice at the latitude called the Tropic of Capricorn.

Find out the changing day length in your neck of the woods with our personalized Sunrise/set tool.

Winter photo: “Marshall Point Lighthouse”

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT WINTER

Question: Why is there such a time lag between the shortest day of the year (shortest amount of daylight hours) and the lowest average daily temperature of the year?

Answer: This is the shortest day of the year, meaning the one in which we experience the least amount of daylight in 24 hours; it is also the time when the Sun reaches its southernmost point in the sky. Although this part of Earth is cooling, its great thermal mass still retains some heat from the summer and fall. As the gradual cooling process continues over the next two months, temperatures will continue to fall, and the coldest temperatures will be recorded. The same pattern holds true for the summer solstice in June, as the year’s highest temperatures are recorded later, in July and August.

Question: Was Stonehenge built to celebrate the winter solstice?

Answer: That’s one theory. Stonehenge was constructed in several phases over a period of many centuries. Due to the alignment of the stones, experts acknowledge that the design appears to correspond with the use of the solstices and possibly other solar and lunar astronomical events in some fashion. There are several theories as to why the structure was built, including that the area was used as a temple to worship the Sun; as a royal burial ground; and/or as a type of astronomical observatory. However, because none of these theories has been proven correct as yet, the true reason (or reasons) for Stonehenge remains a mystery. Read more about ancient seasonal markers.

“Little Bantam in the Snow”

WINTER FOLKLORE AND VERSE

Deep snow in winter; tall grain in summer—Estonian proverb

Visits should be short, like a winter’s day.

A fair day in winter is the mother of a storm—English proverb

Summer comes with a bound; winter comes yawning.

Onion skins very thin, mild winter coming in.

WHAT DOES WINTER MEAN TO YOU?

Winter inspires both joy and woe. Some people can’t wait for the cooler weather, snow, skiing and ice skating, curling up by a fire, and the holiday spirit. You’ll notice a peaceful sort of silence when you walk through the woods—a muffled kind of quiet.

Other people dislike the frigid temperatures, blizzards, and wild weather. In colder regions, winter often means shoveling, snowblowing, dealing with bad roads, and sometimes unbearable temperatures. In warmer regions, the winter temperatures become very mild and cool, and places such as Florida fills up with people escaping the harshness of a northern winter.