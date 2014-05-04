(AT LEAST) ONE MORE "WINTER" STILL TO COME

By WHKP News Director Larry Freeman

May 4, 2014

Folks who don’t really understand the mountains of Western North Carolina think winter officially ended when spring arrived on the afternoon of March 20th this year. Well, maybe the BIG “winter” did end then, but old timers and mountain folks know there’s a whole series of smaller “winters” every year that stretch out from late March to almost the first of June. These little “winters” are brief cold snaps that drop temperatures (at least overnight temperatures) back to winter-time and often freezing levels or below.

Farmers and gardeners know all about the little “winters”. They can destroy a crop of early blooming apples, peaches, or berries; they can kill young tomato and pepper plants put in the garden too soon; and they can wilt and kill a whole planter or bed of seedlings and young flower plants. The trick is not to plant anything until the threat of the last killing "winter" is over.

Let’s start with Locust Winter. It usually comes very early in April when the tiny and fragrant Locust blooms pop open. It won’t last long…no more than a night or two…but it’ll make temperatures feel like March again.

One of the next ones is Poplar Winter, than coincides with the poplar trees tulip-type buds opening up.

That one is followed by a cold snap known as Redbud Winter. The temperatures this spring dropped far lower than usual in Redbud Winter and killed much of this spring’s Redwood bloom, at least at elevations like Hendersonville, around 2200 feet and higher.

Then comes Dogwood Winter that occurs when the native, natural dogwoods (both white and pink) are in bloom. Some folks make the mistake of thinking it’s ok to plant after the Dogwoods bloom. Maybe. Sometimes. But there are a couple more "winters" still to come that have the potential to do a lot of damage.

Whippoorwill Winter is next, and this cold snap usually comes just as the Whippoorwills are arriving back in Western North Carolina after migrating to Mexico over the real winter.

Azalea Winter, when all the colorful spring azaleas are blooming, comes (depending on elevation) either in very late April or early May. It usually cools things down just enough to close the windows and maybe build a fire to “break the chill”.

The BIGGEST and most threatening of the late “winters” is, of course, Blackberry Winter. Even though the average date of Henderson County's last “killing” frost is April 22nd, Blackberry Winter happens when the roadside and hills are covered with tiny white blackberry blooms, and that's anywhere from late April to the middle of May. And it’s Blackberry Winter that farmers and gardeners dread the most, for it usually occurs after some things are ”up” and growing and after fruit trees have bloomed and are loaded with tenderf, tiny fruit.

This is about the stage we’re at now, with all the more minor late winters behind us…waiting now for Blackberry Winter.

The smartest growers we know usually won’t put anything in the ground until after the Easter full moon, which occurred on April 20th this year…then they take their chances with Azalea and Blackberry Winter.

Our favorite has always been a lesser known late "winter"…known to mountain folks as Linsey-Woolsey Britches Winter. Linsey-Woolsey Britches Winter goes way back to when winter clothing was homespun of linseed/flax and wool and when winters were harsher. Linsey-Wooley Britches Winter was, and IS, the last time in the spring when “long johns” are needed.

Whatever stage of the spring we may be at when you read this, we’re usually safe from REAL cold snaps after Blackberry Winter.

You might want to keep in mind though…it was on the 7th of May in 1992…that a freak late spring snowstorm dumped a reported 5 feet of wet snow on Mount Pisgah. It melted quickly, but it served as a reminder that NO WHERE is the weather any harder to predict than in the mountains of Western North Carolina. No one knew that better, or was---by necessity---any better at predicting it than the old times in these mountains.

Below is WLOS-TV's tower atop Mt. Pisgah in that May 7, 1992 snowstorm