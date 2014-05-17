HONEYBEES... NORTH CAROLINA'S "STATE INSECT"...AND A WHOLE LOT MORE



Giving them, and the lady who made them the official "state insect", the credit they deserve.

By WHKP News Director Larry Freeman



The North Carolina General Assembly is in session right now, hard at work doing the state’s business in what’s known as the “short session”…hoping to be finished and out of the heat and humidity in Raleigh by the Fourth of July. This summer’s legislative session reminded us of a session some 41 years ago…when a state senator from Henderson County named Betty Ann Wilkie introduced and ushered through the General Assembly a bill to make the honeybee the official “state insect” of North Carolina. Senator Betty Wilkie, by the way, has been dead for a number of years…and she was the wife of State Senator Carroll Wilkie who died recently in May of this year. The Wilkies were proud residents of the Hoopers Creek community. Carroll Wilkie served one term in the state senate and was beaten by a Democrat; Mrs. Wilkie then ran for the office and was elected in the Nixon Republican landslide of 1972. The following year, in 1973, Senator Betty Ann Wilkie was successful in having the honeybee named the state’s official “state insect”.

There were a lot of jokes that circulated around at the time about “Honeybee Wilkie”, as she was called by some. There were, of course, those who were woefully uninformed about the real true importance of the honeybee and they considered Senator Wilkie’s efforts to be a trivial pursuit and a waste of the taxpayer’s time and money.

But we can tell you…there was not then, and is not today, a farmer in Henderson County or anywhere else, or ANYONE with any knowledge of agriculture , biology, or “Mother Nature” in general, that considered that recognition of the honeybee’s true significance as anything less than deadly serious and WELL worthy of the legislature’s time and designation.

Honeybee pollination is critical to both plant and animal survival. For the last couple of years, there’s been a noticeable shortage of “home grown” honeybees in this area. And the honeybee is so essential to pollination and to such major local agricultural products like our multi-million dollar apple crop for example, that local growers were forced to BRING IN honeybees to keep the pollination going. We’ve seen a shortage, in fact, for the last couple of years of the sweetest by-product of the honeybee’s diligence…native, locally produced, honey…especially the always popular sourwood honey, due to the fewer number of honeybees.

You won’t find a farmer, or anyone else with “a lick of sense”, as a farmer would say, who will downplay for a minute the critical importance of the honeybee OR the fact that the honeybee truly deserves the distinction of being our “state insect”. North Carolina is, in fact, only one of 17 states that has bestowed that designation on the humble, but prolific and always busy, honeybee.

Coming from a rural and largely agricultural community like Hooper’s Creek was at the time, Senator Betty Ann Wilkie was listening to her constituents…to the Barnwells Youngbloods, Rhodes, Cunninghams, and others in Hoopers Creek and all over the whole county, who grew apples or who understood the importance of agriculture in general…and who knew full well that none of us would be here were it not for the on-going cycle of survival to which the oft swiped away honeybee makes such a necessary contribution.

In this season of the year…with flowers blooming in our gardens and on our porches, and with many fields and thousands of acres full of crops growing in the fertile soil of Henderson County that will hopefully lead to a bountiful harvest this fall, and with what we hope will be a healthy population of honeybees busily buzzing around assuring the survival of all things…to borrow a phrase from the Gettysburg Address, “it is altogether fitting and proper” that we pay tribute to and show our respect and gratitude for…honeybees. And for the lady, the late State Senator Betty Ann Wilkie, who made it the “law of the land” in North Carolina to give the honeybee the credit and the honor it deserves.

(From Larry Freeman's "Powder Creek Almanac" heard on Saturday mornings at 8:30 on AM 1450 WHKP and on whkp.com)



May 17, 2014

