WE WOULD LIKE TO SEE THE FLAT ROCK ROCK PLAYHOUSE GET BACK TO IT'S "ROOTS"

By WHKP News Director Larry Freeman

1937 was a pretty noteworthy year for artistic folks with ties to Western North Carolina. Writer Thomas Wolfe returned to his native Asheville and to the disdain of the people and town he had fictionalized in “Look Homeward, Angel”. F. Scott Fitzgerald was barely eking out a living in Hollywood writing scripts for MGM, including some for “Gone With The Wind”. And Robroy Farquhar organized a group of struggling actors that year into what became known as the Vagabond Players.

Farquhar’s Vagabond Players have gone through a lot of “evolutions” since 1937. In 1940 and 41, they were performing in a 150 year old grist mill at Highland Lake. After World war Two, they opened a playhouse on Lake Summit that became known as the Lake Summit Playhouse. And in 1952, the Vagabonds formed a board of directors and made an offer on 8 acres of land in the Village of Flat Rock; they rented a big tent; and what became the Flat Rock Playhouse was formed under the “big top”. By 1961, the Vagabonds and the Playhouse had become so widely respected that the Playhouse was named the State Theater of North Carolina by the General Assembly.,

Through all these “evolutions”, there were a lot of “ups” and “downs” for the players and the Playhouse. We don’t claim to be an authority on the Playhouse, or actors, or what theaters…particularly “summer” theaters, as the Playhouse was for most of its existence…is or should be. We only know what a true treasure the Playhouse, and its summer seasons, were for half a century. We cherish our memories of our friend Robroy, walking up and down Main Street every summer, in worn out shoes and a tattered suit, tucking flyers promoting the current play under the wipers of every car on the street…and passing out tickets, mostly for free. For Robbie, and the Playhouse, the actors, and for all of us who enjoyed it every summer, the Playhouse was about more than big productions and big money. Theater people have traditionally never been very good “business” people anyway. Robbie understood that, and did what he did largely as a labor of love…for acting, actors, the Playhouse, and for grateful audiences.

The Playhouse and the Vagabond’s mission has always been two-fold: to provide top quality performances, and to train and provide early opportunities for young actors. After Robbie and wife Leona, son Robin carried on the mission and the tradition until his suicide death in November of 2008 at the age of 59. From our standpoint, as long time observers, journalists, and members of the community, that’s when things began to change for the Playhouse.

Big time people were brought in, mostly from the “outside”; big time performances were staged; the season was extended; outside venues were added…and some big financial issues were the result, leaving the Playhouse in hock and to a large extent dependent on PUBLIC money…from the city and county, from the room tax, and from the Village of Flat Rock just to survive. In this “evolution”, we believe the Vagabonds and the Playhouse became something the Farquhars never intended. The Playhouse had indeed grown, but in doing so, it has lost its footing…and its soul.

With the current artistic director leaving the Playhouse, and with all the financial challenges the Playhouse has had the last few years, we think NOW would be an ideal time for the Playhouse and the Vagabond to get back to their “roots”…roots more like Robbie, and Leona, and Robin Farquhar originally intended and made so successful for half a century. And do it NOW…instead of some nationwide search to replace what’s leaving. From what we’ve seen, there is adequate LOCAL talent to do it, without breaking the bank on “outsiders”. The Playhouse has a wealth of valuable HOME GROWN talent and ability…Scott Treadway, Paige Posey, maybe Steve Carlisle, just to name a few. For our part, forget the outside venues, forget the extended seasons, forget the big names and glossy productions, and forget the big bucks…and just get back to the “basics” that Robbie made work at Highland Lake, at Lake Summit, and under the big top “on the rock”.

Now, we believe, is the right time to do it. And by moving the Playhouse and the Vagabonds BACKWARDS, back to their roots, we think that will actually be moving them FORWARD and assuring their long-term survival going forward…as the entertaining, neighborly, and affordable LOCAL summer theater it was originally intended to be, that made the Playhouse the State Theater of North Carolina…and Flat Rock the summer theater capitol of North Carolina.

May 22, 2014