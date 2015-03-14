FACT OR FICTION

Hi - I'm Art Cooley, President and General Manager of WHKP RADIO.

Welcome to FACT OR FICTION, a name, borrowed from a long time ago when community leaders sat around a table for a MERCHANTS MEETING....and after all official business had been conducted, those in attendance each contributed to the meeting what they were HEARING ON THE STREET about rumors from various contacts. I sat in these various groups for many years.

Some of the information each member presented was FACT and for sure. Some of the information was simply FICTION, and could be considered no more than 'gossip'. It was all presented in the spirit of STAYING IN TOUCH WITH OUR COMMUNITY and the Western North Carolina Area...and being well-informed.

We have 'cranked up' this "FACT OR FICTION" commentary UP AGAIN, just to prove that what 'goes round, comes round'....and in the spirit of community involvement....and frankly just plain FUN.

Thursday - April 2 - 2015

FICTION - Is Main HENDERSONVILLE POST OFFICE ON 5th AVENUE WEST MOVING TO THE OTHER POST OFFICE LOCATION BEHIND SAMS off of Four Seasons Boulevard ???? STAY TUNED.

3/14/15

FACT - Sierra Nevada Brewery TAP ROOM and 400-Seat Restaurant in MIlls River has OPENED FOR BUSINESS and is serving great casual food to big crowds. Next on the agenca is a MUSIC ROOM and BAR AREA upstairs - above the TAP ROOM. Stay TUNED.

3/9/15

FACT - McDonalds on 4-Seasons Boulevard has been torn to the ground and work has begun on a brand new building.

FICTION - STARBUCKS will locate at the corner of Four-Seasons Boulevard and Orr's Camp Road, just across the street from McDonalds in the rock house that is currently occupied by Land 'O Sky Realty.

3-7-15

FACT- As reported by WHKP RADIO - another ACE HARDWARE STORE will be opening on Highway 191, next to the INGLES SUPERMARKET in Mills River later this year. NEW OWNER OF ACE HARDWARE CONFIRMS IT'S A FACT WITH HIS INTERVIEW ON WHKP RADIO.

3/6/15

FACT - PUBLIX GROCERY COMPANY has optioned a large tract of land on the South Side of Hendersonville, primarily the Atha Plaza Area. A miniscule portion of land which Atha Plaza owners thought they owned needed to be 'cleared' with a good title. That measure was approved on March 6th BY CITY COUNCIL, so now the 'ball is in the PUBLIX court' as to their BIG ANNOUNCEMENT regarding the ATHA PLAZA PROPERTY. FISH & PETS HAS MOVED TO HWY. 176, ACROSS FROM THE TOYOTA STORE.

Tenants in the Atha Plaza area are said to be concerned with a PUBLIX PURCHASE OF THIS PROPERTY.....with some of them looking for other locations in that general area to 'set up shop'.

FICTION -Will the old FOOD LION GROCERY on 25 South (just south of Atha Plaza) become a FUDDRUCKERS RESTAURANT and EARTHFARE GROCERY ? If that becomes a fact, then some think the hot dog restaurant will be looking for new quarters.

The Mexican restaurant adjacent to Atha Plaza is said to be looking to relocate in the old Quincy's restaurant building (across from Kelsey's) on 176, the Spartanburg Highway IF Publix exercises their option on the Atha Plaza Property.

FACT - The old theatre property on 7th Avenue East, recently purchased by Park Ridge Hospital has cleared the four acres of the old theatre building and are said to be planning for a variety of health-facility buildings on that property.

FACT - City of Hendersonville officials are looking to expand parking in the 7th Avenue Shopping District by leasing or purchasing some available land on which they would make parking lots.

SUBMITTED BY A VIEWER TO FACT OR FICTION ON SEPTEMBER 14, 2014

THIS IS FACT: The folks who are trying to revive 7th avenue are baying at the moon. It just ain't gonna happen.

FICTION - COPPER RIVER GRILL is rumored to be looking to open in Hendersonville with a year....on the Greenville Hiway. COPPER RIVER GRILL serves traditional American cuisine made from only super-high quality ingredients and offered a moderate prices. The first Grill opened in Seneca, SC in 2005.



FICTION - PRESIDENT OBAMA HAS PURCHASED A HOUSE IN ASHEVILLE, N.C. FOR RESIDENCY AFTER HIS TERM EXPIRES. 6/22/15

FICTION - WORD HAS IT THAT MRS. MICHELLE OBAMA WANTS TO MOVE TO ASHEVILLE SO SHE CAN RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THIS 11TH DISTRICT. WATCH OUT CONGRESSMAN MEADOWS !!!

6/15/14

FICTION - RED LOBSTER is planning on locating a restaurant in Hendersonville.

FICTION - TUPELO HONEY RESTAURANT, which started in Asheville and now features locations in Greenville, SC; Charlotte, Raleigh, and Chattanooga is planning on locating a restaurant in Atlanta and in Hendersonville.