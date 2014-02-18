PARDEE EARNS RANKING AS AN AFFORDABLE HOSPITAL

Pardee Hospital was recently ranked as the sixth most affordable hospital in North Carolina by independent consumer financial advisor, NerdWallet. This ranking looked at the highest number of affordable treatments along with patient satisfaction to compile rankings. The University of North Carolina Hospitals, a Pardee affiliate also placed ninth on this distinguished list. Pardee was one of only two hospitals within western North Carolina, the other being MedWest-Haywood.

Alan House, Chief Financial Officer at Pardee Hospital, commented, “Every hospital strives to be recognized for both quality and affordability. Pardee Hospital has shown that it is dedicated to providing the best value to patients in western North Carolina.”

NerdWallet had the following remarks about Pardee Hospital, “This non-profit’s commitment to high standards of care and cost efficiency yields a patient satisfaction rate of 73 percent. Pardee provides affordable treatments for pacemaker implantation, diagnostic cardiac catheterization and heart rhythm disorders. It was the first and only hospital in North Carolina to be accredited for quality care by the International Organization for Standardization.”

NerdWallet assists consumers nationwide with comparative data that allows for more informed decisions, and their “Best Hospitals” tool is getting attention as price transparency becomes more prominent. For a list of the top ten hospitals, visit NerdWallet.

Using CMS Medicare Provider Charge Data, NerdWallet calculated which of the 50 largest hospitals in North Carolina (of 88 total) has the lowest price for each of the 100 most common medical procedures. They then summed the number of times that each hospital had the lowest price and ranked based on which hospitals had the highest number. The data are for services billed for Medicare patients. Patient satisfaction ratings were obtained from HCAHPS, a nationally administered survey on patient satisfaction. “Satisfied” was taken to be patients who reported, “I would definitely recommend this hospital” on this survey.

NerdWallet offers an unbiased ranking of data collected, in a clear and easy to understand format. NerdWallet offers financial guidance on finance, investing, education shopping and health care. NerdWallet has been recognized as a “Best For Your Health” in Kiplinger’s best financial products for consumers catagory. It has received recognition by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation for their “Best Hospitals” application that helps consumers understand health prices and quality together. It has also been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNN Money, Reuters and MSN Money.