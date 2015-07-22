RESCUE SQUAD TO CELEBRATE 60 YEARS ON AUGUST 26

Rescue Squad Celebrates 60th Anniversary

The Henderson County Rescue Squad is celebrating 60 years of service to Henderson County this year and we would like to invite the public to help us celebrate this milestone! In conjunction with the Henderson County Heritage Museum, located in the Historic Courthouse on Main Street, we will have an exhibit of the history of the Henderson County Rescue Squad on Saturday August 26th from 10:00am until 5:00pm. We will also have equipment displays and demonstrations for the public located out front of the Historic Courthouse. These exhibits and events are all free and open to the public. Rescue demonstrations times are scheduled for 11:30am, 1:30pm and 2:30pm. Henderson County Rescue Squad personnel will be on hand during this event to answer any questions. Apparatus on display will include Ambulances, Rescue Trucks, Dive Trailer, Boats and various equipment we use to provide aid to those in need. We look forward to sharing our history with you and celebrating the men and women, past and present, who are always ready to answer the call for those in need.

For more information on the Henderson County Rescue Squad and volunteer opportunities please visit our website at www.hendersoncountyrescue.org